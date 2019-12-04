Economy Google launches street view for 21 Kenyan parks and conservancy

Kenyans and tourists can now take virtual tours of Kenya’s national parks after tech giant Google launched its street view feature on maps for 21 national parks and one conservancy.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the virtual maps will play a great role in marketing the country as a viable tourist destination around the world, and boost visitor numbers to the country.

The virtual map captures 360-degree ground-level imagery, enabling users remotely explore landmarks and park features, which will work as a marketing tool for the destinations.

Some of the parks are the Maasai Mara Reserve, Amboseli, Nairobi National Park, Lake Nakuru, Mount Kenya, Hell’s Gate, Samburu National Reserve, Tsavo and Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

Visitors are increasingly going online to scout for potential destinations, hence the advantage of the preview offered by the virtual imagery.

“This showcases the sites that Kenya has to offer, providing targeted advertising in order to reach interested travellers,” said Google Kenya country director Charles Murito yesterday.

“With 82 percent of travellers undecided on a destination and 74 percent of them starting their research or inspiration online, it’s critical that we have Kenya online.

A Millward Brown study found that with exposure to a video tourism advert, travellers are six times more likely to book.”