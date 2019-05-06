Intrigues end as KDF chief term extended

Economy
Intrigues end as KDF chief term extendedMonday, May 6, 2019 21:00
Days of anxiety and uncertainty within military ranks ended Monday after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended by one year the term of General Samson Mwathethe as Chief of Defence Forces.
The announcement marked the end of a period of indecision in which members of the Defence Council were divided between recommending the extension of Gen Mwathethe’s tenure and replacing him with either Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Robert Kibochi or Lt-Gen Leonard Ngondi, the force commander of the AU-UN Hybrid Operation in strife-torn Darfur in Sudan.
On Monday, members of the Defence Council returned to State House to once again brief the President after their meeting on Friday seemed to have ended with no conclusion after they failed to announce any changes.
After the Friday visit to State House, a senior military officer told the Business Daily that a decision had been arrived to extend Mr Mwathethe’s term by a year.
Despite such assurances, no announcement was made.
According to the Kenya Defence Forces Act, the President may, on the recommendation of the Defence Council, extend the CDF’s term for a period not exceeding one year in times of war or emergencies like political uncertainty.
Technically, the country is at war after the incursion of the KDF to Somalia in 2011.
