Low-cost carrier Jambojet has received approvals from the Rwandese Civil Aviation Authority to start flying to Kigali, the first of several routes the airline has lined up in its regional expansion plan.
Speaking while unveiling a newly acquired De Havilland Dash 8 - Q400 aircraft, Jambojet chairman Vincent Rague said the carrier was looking eager to operate on the route.
“Kigali is one of the routes we have been pursuing in our expansion plan. Once we have everything in place, we will begin operations,” Mr Rague said.
Mr Rague said the African aviation sector had an opportunity to grow adding that more players were coming on board “as there is enough space for everyone.”
The new aircraft brings to six the airplanes operated by Jambojet. It is also the first of four aircraft that were expected this year to boost the airline’s capacity as it looks to soar into more African destinations.
Jambojet chief executive Allan Kilavuka said plans were afoot to fly to more African destinations saying, “and that is why we are expanding our fleet.”
“The addition of this aircraft to our fleet brings the average age to 3.7 years, making us the airline with the youngest fleet in Africa and possibly across the world,” he said.
Jambojet currently flies to five local destinations namely; Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and one regional destination -Entebbe, Uganda -from its hub in Nairobi.
It also flies to Bujumbura, Burundi on behalf of the national carrier.
The International Air Transport Association’s data shows that low-cost carriers account for about a quarter of all flights internationally, but less than 10 percent in Africa.
