KCAA defers licence renewal to cushion airlines from corona

Economy
KCAA defers licence renewal to cushion airlines from coronaMonday, May 11, 2020 22:00
The aviation regulator has extended the payment period for expired licences to cushion carriers facing reduced bookings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority director-general Gilbert Kibe told the Business Daily Monday the deferment takes effect immediately.
“Under the current arrangements, licences by aircraft operators in Kenya will not expire. We’ll simply extend the life of an existing licence or certificate let’s say 45, 90 or 120 days. This will cushion airlines that are currently suffering huge losses following the outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.
The operators recorded a drop in revenues after the State grounded planes and suspended air travel except for cargo operations, closed schools and encouraged working from home to curb the spread of the virus.
The State also ordered a shutdown of bars and nightclub and put a freeze on church services and weddings as well capped funeral gatherings to 15 people.
The measures have seen domestic carriers in the county emerge as the hardest-hit industry with players asking for a Sh3 billion in bailout through the Kenya Association of Air Operators.
