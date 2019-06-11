Economy KNH wins round one in battle to hire contract staff

Justice Onesmus Makau. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) won round one of its battle with the doctors’ union after the Labour Court declined to stop the hiring of 22 doctors on three-year contracts.

Justice Onesmus Makau of the Employment and Labour Relations Court instead directed KNH to reach an agreement with the Kenya Medical Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on how six medics can be included in the ongoing recruitment.

The six doctors, who were to be hired on permanent and pensionable terms following the expiry of their three-year contracts accused KNH of unfair labour practice after it advertised their current jobs.

Justice Makau noted that the advertisement did not make it clear whether the six could apply for the vacancies and gave the two parties time “to find middle ground since.”

“I would like the two parties to look for a win-win situation,” he said. The Judge will make a decision tomorrow depending on the agreement reached by the two.