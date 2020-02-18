Economy KRC eyes July finish for Nairobi-Nanyuki rail line

A barrier where the 240Km Nairobi-Nanyuki railway line ends at Nanyuki town in Laikipia County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Work on the Nairobi- Nanyuki railway line is 30 per cent complete, Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) officials have said, adding that the project would be ready by July.

The 240-kilometre line that is set to spur economic growth in Central Kenya has been under construction since last month.

The Sh3 billion rehabilitation work on the metre-gauge railway is being undertaken by KRC which has already injected Sh1 billion. The remaining Sh2 billion is set to be provided by the national government.

“We have mobilised enough equipment and personnel in all the spots along the railway line. We must beat the timeline to allow users to enjoy an easier ride by July,” said KRC managing director Philip Mainga.

Mr Mainga, who was speaking to Business Daily by phone, said the rail corridor had been cleared by National Youth Service personnel in an exercise that saw hundreds of traders displaced unconditionally.

He said rehabilitation of the line was being done in three stages. One group is working on the Nanyuki-Marua section, the second group is allocated the Marua-Sagana segment while the third will rehabilitate the Sagana-Thika stretch.