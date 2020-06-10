Economy KWS revenues to drop 80pc on reduced tourism activities

Tourists at the Masai Mara. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) will collect about 20 percent of the projected Sh4.62 billion annual revenue from park fees due to reduced tourism activities caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Parliament says State Department for Wildlife will raise only Sh920 million or 20 percent of the targeted revenue in the year to June 2021.

“The State Department for Wildlife has a projection of appropriations in aid of Sh4.62 billion expected to be achieved through park fees by the Kenya Wildlife Service.

“However, this may not be feasible due to reduced tourism activities in the country,” Kimani Ichung’wah, who chairs the Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC), said in a report on the 2020/21 budget estimates.

“This shortfall will adversely affect KWS operations, as these monies are expected to be used for personnel emoluments, operations and maintenance activities as well as human-wildlife compensation,” Mr Ichung’wah said in the report that the House started debating last evening.

KWS is facing a huge wildlife injuries compensation bill of more than Sh5 billion that has remained unpaid since 2013/14 financial year.

The Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, enhanced compensation claims for wildlife injuries and deaths.

Section 25 of the Act stipulates that Sh5 million will be paid for human death, Sh3 million for injury with permanent disability and up to Sh2 million for other injuries, depending on degree.

The law also demands that loss or damage to crops, livestock and other property compensation be valued at market rates, but not in cases where owners did not take measures to protect their wealth.

The Senate has proposed changes to the law requiring the KWS to compensate victims of animal attack within six months of award.

The bill, sponsored by Taita Taveta Senator Jones Mruma, will pile pressure on the government to settle more than Sh5 billion that victims have lodged as claims arising from deaths, injuries, crop destruction, predation and property damage as at end of June 2019.