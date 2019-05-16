Economy KWS suspends top officials in abuse of office shake-up

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General, Brig John Waweru. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has interdicted four senior officials and moved a similar number following a shake-up in the wake of abuse of office claims at the institution.

In a statement, the agency said the four senior officials were directed to step aside pending investigations into various cases that the KWS did not disclose.

Those affected include deputy director of human capital Lynette Muganda who has been replaced in an acting capacity by Ms Valentain Kanani and acting deputy director of corporate services Michael Odhiambo who has been replaced in the same capacity by Walter Ochieng.

Others are acting deputy director of finance and administration John Mwangi — a position now held by Japheth Kilonzo — and head of supply chain management Christopher Oludhe — replaced by Leah Naisoi.

Wilson Korir replaces Edin Kalla, the acting deputy director of parks and reserves who has since been forced out on terminal leave.

The changes have also seen a number of officers being reassigned other duties.

Robert Muasya, who up to yesterday was deputy director in charge of security, joins Director-General John Waweru’s special projects team as Ms Nancy Kabete assumes his position in an acting capacity.

Michael Kipkeu, who has been replaced by Ann Kahihia as deputy director in charge of devolution and community service, also joins the director-general’s special projects team.