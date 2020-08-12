Economy Kenya braces for new wave of locusts in Feb

Kenya faces a second wave of locusts expected in February next year. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya faces a second wave of locusts expected in February next year even as the government has announced the country is likely to be declared insects free at the end of the month.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya said the current swarms in Uganda, Somalia and Ethiopia are expected to be blown by wind towards Kenya next February and that the country is prepared to curb the menace.

He said government agencies have made progress in eliminating the current swarms that have been ravaging parts of the country since early this year.