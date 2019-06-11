Economy Kenya closes border with Somalia in Lamu over security concerns

Fishermen in Lamu. Al-Shabaab militants have also targeted fishermen and tourists. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has closed its border with Somalia in Lamu indefinitely as security operations against Al -Shabaab militants intensify.

Lamu County Police Commander Muchangi Kioi said the border will only remain open to security officers.

The country has also prohibited residents living in the border villages from cross-border trade.

Mr Kioi said those who contravene the directive will lose their business permits and will be arrested.

The border closure comes barely a week after fishing off the Coast near the Somalia border were outlawed. Authorities cite increased illegal trade, including fake goods and human and drug trafficking rise in the area.

The county police chief says officers have been patrolling Ishakani, Kiunga and Ras Kamboni to effect the ban and that they have seized 10 bags of contraband sugar and several cartons of milk.