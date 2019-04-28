Economy Kenya exports under Agoa deal grow 25pc

The goods, mainly textile products, increased from Sh33 billion in 2018 to Sh41.5 billion last year. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Exports of duty-free goods to the US under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) grew by 25 percent last year, marking one of the biggest leaps in nine years, according to the latest figures by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The goods, mainly textile products, increased from Sh33 billion in 2018 to Sh41.5 billion last year. Capital investment increased to 96.3 billion in 2018 from Sh95.3 billion in 2017 while direct employment in the sub-sector increased by 5.1 per cent to 46,248 persons in 2018.

“The value of the exports increased significantly by 25.8 per cent from Sh33.1 billion in 2017 to Sh41.6 billion in 2018,” says KNBS in a report.

“Capital investment increased by 3.6 per cent to Sh16.5 billion in 2018.ButAgoa exports accounted for 88 per cent of the total goods shipped to America.