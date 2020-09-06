Economy Kenya seeks warehouses in China for more sales

Nairobi has asked China to help it secure warehouses to boost greater penetration of Kenya’s fresh produce, including tea and flowers. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi has asked China to help it secure warehouses to boost greater penetration of Kenya’s fresh produce, including tea and flowers, in the world’s most populous country.

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (Keproba), the parastatal tasked with marketing Kenyan goods, says the storage facilities will help ease market entry barriers which have hampered entry into the market that sits at the top of Kenya’s export diversification strategy.

“Kenya engaged China to provide warehousing facilities and once granted such facilities under developing country assistance programme,” Keproba chief executive Wilfred Marube told the Business Daily via email.

“These facilities would strengthen the distribution of Kenyan fresh produce such as fruits, flowers and vegetables that have high perishability and require advantages of proximity for market circulation.”

Kenya has made accessing the populous Chinese market a priority in growing and diversifying its exports markets under Integrated National Exports Development and Promotion Strategy, unveiled in July 2018.

