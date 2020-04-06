Economy Kidney patient influx strains hospitals in Western Kenya

A nurse attends to a kidney patient at a hospital. FILE PHOTO | NMG A nurse attends to kidney patients at a public hospital

A number of hospitals in Nyanza and Western regions are grappling with an increased demand for dialysis services from kidney patients who have moved to the rural areas in fear of contracting the coronavirus in Nairobi.

The nationwide curfew has also reduced the number of hours available for patients to seek the services. Normally a single patient takes up to four hours on a machine for one dialysis session.

After attending to a set of our patients, the doctors take up to two hours to clean up the system and prepare the machines for the next ones.

The Migori County Referral Hospital has been forced to extend working hours and deploy additional workforce in a bid to manage the high flow of patients with renal conditions.

“For the past few days, we have witnessed an influx of patients forcing us to run our dialysis daily. We have expanded our services at the dialysis centre and extended working hours,” said the Migori County health chief officer Dalmas Oyugi.

In Kakamega, the County General Hospital has reported an increase in the number of dialysis patients from Bungoma, Busia and Siaya in the last two weeks.