    • Health workers on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus may have to wait longer for their May allowances as counties and the national government haggle over a deal.
    • Although both levels of government have committed to boosting staff morale through allowances, counties are struggling to raise the Sh3 billion required.
    • Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said most counties had not set aside money to pay the allowances.
Medics to wait longer for coronavirus allowances

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 21:00
The Kakamega governor spoke when he addressed reporters in Machakos Wednesday after meeting his counterparts Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Mohamed Kuti (Isiolo) and Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado).

"We have found out that counties have done their supplementary estimates. The budgets have gone through the county assemblies and then there is this additional cost that has come on. We have to look at how we deal with that," Mr Oparanya said.

He, however, was hopeful that consultation between the counties and the national government would solve the impasse and added governors would push for standardised allowances across the country.

This came after Dr Mutua last month clashed with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission when he proposed the allowances.

