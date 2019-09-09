Meru students clinch deal to produce parts for China

Economy
Meru students clinch deal to produce parts for ChinaMonday, September 9, 2019 20:34
Meru National Polytechnic has secured a contract to produce and export industrial parts to China after its mechanical engineering students emerged top in the sixth edition of the Africa Tech Challenge.
The Africa Tech Challenge, organised by Avic International, a Chinese company in partnership with the Ministry of Education, brought together technical training institutions from eight African countries.
The contest which focused on enhancing skills in CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Lathe machining techniques saw Meru National Polytechnic team emerge top followed by a team from Tanzania
As a result, the institution alongside the second runners up were awarded a manufacturing contract worth Sh10 million.
Meru National Polytechnic Principal Geoffrey Rukunja who signed the contract with Avic International representatives said the institution was leading the way in mechanical engineering.
He said one of the students has also secured a scholarship in China.
Mr John Njue, a trainer at Meru National Polytechnic said the students emerged top for being precise and accurate in production of parts using the CNC Lathe.
