Ministry pledges to review SMEs policy

Economy
Ministry pledges to review SMEs policyWednesday, January 15, 2020 22:00
The Ministry of Trade and Industry is set to review policy governing micro and small enterprises days after the State singled it out of priority sectors in its plan to put money back into pockets.
Director in charge of administration at the Department of Industrialisation Harun Rashid Khator said the review of the planned policy has been prompted by changes that have taken place since 2005.
“Amendment of the policy will facilitate addressing challenges and changes currently affecting small enterprises in the country. For instance, current policy does not address the issues brought about by devolution,” he said yesterday at the Kenya School of Government in Embu.
The Micro and Small Enterprises Policy was ratified 14 years ago and the government is seeking public views. Mr Khator said the public participation would guide the ministry in supporting the businesses.