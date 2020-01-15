Economy Ministry pledges to review SMEs policy

Department of Industrialisation director in charge of administration Harun Rashid Khator. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is set to review policy governing micro and small enterprises days after the State singled it out of priority sectors in its plan to put money back into pockets.

Director in charge of administration at the Department of Industrialisation Harun Rashid Khator said the review of the planned policy has been prompted by changes that have taken place since 2005.

“Amendment of the policy will facilitate addressing challenges and changes currently affecting small enterprises in the country. For instance, current policy does not address the issues brought about by devolution,” he said yesterday at the Kenya School of Government in Embu.