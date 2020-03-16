Economy NTSA suspends digital licence issuance as land registry shut

Motorists who had already applied for the licences will also not be able to collect their smart driving licences. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended issuance of the new digital driving licences, driving tests and motor vehicle inspection services in measures meant to control the spread of the coronavirus whose first case in Kenya was reported on Friday.

The NTSA said in a public notice Monday that motorists who had already applied for the licences will also not be able to collect their smart driving licences, during the temporary shutdown.

The move is likely to see hundreds of motorists miss the July 1 deadline set by the agency for acquiring the document.

“We wish to inform the public that in line with the directives of the national emergency and response committee on Coronavirus that effective Monday March 16, 2020, all current smart driving licence bookings have been rescheduled,” said the agency in a notice Monday.

“Collection of logbooks, PSV badges, number plates, smart driving licence, driver testing and motor vehicle inspection have been suspended until further notice.”

advertisement

The NTSA indicated that a notification will be sent out to those who had booked the smart driving licence online and are awaiting the service on when to visit.

Meanwhile, issuance and transfer of title deeds have also been frozen for 28 days as the Lands ministry scales down operations in efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Land Cabinet secretary Faridah Karoney Monday said the ministry has starting Tuesday closed the Survey of Kenya headquarters and all land registries in the country as part of measures to protect staff from the virus.

The closure effectively puts on hold all land registration services, preparation and issuance of land leases, determination of land boundaries, sale of maps and change of land user among other services offered at all land registries.

Under the month-long closure, sale of survey maps mainly used to determine land boundaries, issuance of land title searches and certificates of incorporation have been frozen.