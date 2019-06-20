Economy Nairobi gets Sh4bn for pending bills

City Hall, the head office of Nairobi County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi MCAs have approved a third supplementary budget paving the way for the executive to pay part of pending bills.

In the supplementary budget presented before the House on Wednesday, Sh4 billion has been allocated towards settling the county’s pending bills in a rush to beat the June 30 deadline as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Madaraka Day.

Mr Kenyatta ordered national and county governments to settle pending bills before the end of June. New financial year starts on July 1.

The County Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Robert Mbatia stated that the third supplementary estimates will provide bases for payment of pending bills that were verified and approved by a committee formed by Mike Sonko, the governor, last year.

“At the end of the verification period, the pending bills committee endorsed bills worth Sh5.3 billion, out of which Sh2.7 billion are for supply of goods and services while Sh2.6 billion is for decretal,” said Mr Mbatia.

Last week, Nairobi County Finance executive Charles Kerich said they are set to settle at least Sh2.7 billion in pending bills for works, small suppliers and part of legal fees before the end of June. The county is grappling with Sh22.7 billion disputed debts, which should be verified before payment.

Under works, the committee arrived at Sh1.5 billion from the original figure of Sh5.4 billion; Sh1.2 billion from the Sh2.2 billion claimed by services by suppliers and Sh2.61 billion in legal fees from the claimed Sh15.1 billion.

Budget committee vice chairperson Patrick Karani said settlement of the pending bills was a sgtep in the right direction smince some are traced to the former regime. “Once they are paid off it will also be a relief not only to the county government but city residents as well,” said the Utawala Ward MCA.