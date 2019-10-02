Economy New Family Bank chief executive gets CBK nod

Family Bank chief executive Rebecca Mbithi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Central Bank of Kenya has finally approved the appointment of Ms Rebecca Mbithi as the chief executive of Family Bank.

A letter the regulator wrote to the bank’s board gave a ‘no objection’, which makes the needed nod to confirm an appointee of a lender under the Kenyan laws.

Ms Mbithi who, like her predecessor David Thuku, is an insider at the at Family Bank told the Business Daily that she was happy to take the mantle of leadership as the lender “takes off into profitability”.

“We have come from a difficult period and as you already know but the tides have been turning in our favour this year. This is what I would like to take forward. We have a lot of potential and as someone who has been here for around five years, I have a better understanding of where we have come from and where we need to go which is key in this business,” she said.

Ms Mbithi had served as the bank’s secretary and director of legal services, giving her an upper hand in succeeding Mr Thuku who left after for close to three years at the helm of the lender.