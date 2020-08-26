Economy Obados surrender to EACC, face Sh70m graft charges today

Migori Governor Okoth Obado leaves EACC offices in Kisii. PHOTO | RUTH MBULA | NMG

Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his four children surrendered to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers in Kisii to stave off an impending arrest over alleged theft of public funds.

After surrendering, the governor and his family were transferred to Nairobi after being grilled by EACC detectives for three hours.

Mr Obado and almost his entire family face charges related to theft of more than Sh70 million.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday ordered his arrest and his children for corruption and larceny charges.

“All is okay,” Mr Obado told journalists who were locked out of the EACC compound where he was being grilled.

The governor’s sons and daughters, who are also named as collaborators in the stealing of the Migori County funds also put on brave faces as they were escorted by uniformed and plain clothes police officers into waiting vans, which took them to Nairobi.

The governor’s children investigated by EACC are Susan Scarlet, Jerry Zachary, Evelyn Adhiambo and Dan Achola Okoth.

In a statement yesterday, EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak said Mr Obado and his family will be brought to court by today to be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption and conflict of interest.

The governor who is serving his second term in office arrived at the EACC offices around 8.30am accompanied by relatives, aides and some county staff.

Journalists, Mr Obado’s supporters, friends and relatives were not allowed into the EACC compound.

EACC has been investigating the Migori county boss following reports that he stole public funds through companies registered by his relatives.