Economy Parents threaten to sue State if schools do not open Sept

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parents of school going children have threatened to sue the State if it fails to order reopening of schools by September.

In a letter written to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, the parents say there is no legal or scientific justification for extended closure of schools.

They argue countries like Sweden, UK, Japan, Germany, Italy, Ivory Coast, Tanzania, DRC and most States in the USA have reopened their learning institutions for in-person schooling, despite the covid-19 pandemic.

“Our instructions are to demand from you…that you forthwith declare -and not later than August 18 2020- the immediate resumption of open schools and learning institutions in Kenya, which in any event should be open not later than September 1, 2020,” read the written by lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui on behalf of the parents.

In July, Prof Magoha announced all basic learning institutions will re-open in January next year, as that is when the virus curve is expected to have flattened.

advertisement