Economy Push for suspects property seizures on Covid-19 funds theft

Ministry of Health and line agencies including Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) are already on the spot for purchasing medical equipment at inflated costs. FILE PHOTO | NMG

More than 25 civil society groups have called for property seizure and freezing of banks accounts of individuals suspected to be involved in the loss of billions of shillings in the fight against the coronavirus.

The groups called on the Assets Recovery Agency to move with speed. The suspects are implicated in flawed procurement of medical kits, protective gear and inflated contracts leading to loss of taxpayer funds and donor aid.

Ministry of Health and line agencies including Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) are already on the spot for purchasing medical equipment at inflated costs and some donors have withdrawn their funding used to finance control and mitigation of diseases like HIV/Aids.

The groups that include Transparency International, International commission of Jurists and the Kenya Human Rights Commission said that the State must fast-track independent investigations on the already suspected cases of corruption at national and county levels.

The calls for seizure of property and freezing of bank accounts comes just days after the Global Fund said it will no longer give Kenya cash grants due corruption.

advertisement