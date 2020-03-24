Quarantine charges at hotels tapped by State

Economy
Quarantine charges at hotels tapped by StateWednesday, March 25, 2020 0:01
Kenyans jetting into the country ahead of the midnight deadline will be spending between Sh2,133 and Sh10,664 for stay at the government-approved quarantine centres.
The hotels ranging from five-star to three-star facilities are charging between Sh7,465 and Sh10,664 ($70 to $100) in Nairobi, while Mombasa Beach Hotel is charging Sh4,265 ($40) all on full board.
Kenya School of Government and Kenya Medical Training College and Kenyatta University are the most affordable at Sh2133 ($20), all on full board basis.
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Tuesday those coming into the country until March 25 — when the airport will be closed for international passenger flights — will undergo mandatory quarantine at government isolation centres at their own expense.
“They will be given a choice at the airport from tonight. Wherever they go, there will be in each facility Ministry of Health officials and security personnel … They are not prisoners, we just want to ensure security," he added.
“I want to thank those hotels but ask them not to hike normal charges or no more than 25 percent of that. To expect a person who had no plans to stay at a hotel to pay normal prices is immoral,” he said.