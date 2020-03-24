Economy Quarantine charges at hotels tapped by State

Kenyans jetting into the country ahead of the midnight deadline will be spending between Sh2,133 and Sh10,664 for stay at the government-approved quarantine centres.

The hotels ranging from five-star to three-star facilities are charging between Sh7,465 and Sh10,664 ($70 to $100) in Nairobi, while Mombasa Beach Hotel is charging Sh4,265 ($40) all on full board.

Kenya School of Government and Kenya Medical Training College and Kenyatta University are the most affordable at Sh2133 ($20), all on full board basis.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Tuesday those coming into the country until March 25 — when the airport will be closed for international passenger flights — will undergo mandatory quarantine at government isolation centres at their own expense.

“They will be given a choice at the airport from tonight. Wherever they go, there will be in each facility Ministry of Health officials and security personnel … They are not prisoners, we just want to ensure security," he added.

