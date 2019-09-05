Economy Safarilink Aviation eyes additional Africa routes

Safarilink is now a member of Afraa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyan airline Safarilink Aviation has signalled its intention to widen footprint in the heavily controlled African airspace after it joined the continental industry lobby.

The African Airlines Association (Afraa) says it has welcomed the Kenyan carrier alongside three others.

They include Air Djibouti, which is a national flag carrier, Air Senegal (national carrier) and the recently revived Uganda National Airlines.

Afraa said it was working with African States to reduce airline costs, increase revenues, and address skills gaps.

Afraa secretary-general Abdérahmane Berthé said the lobby will help new entrants to navigate high operational costs in Africa and poor intra-region connectivity.

