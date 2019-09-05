Safarilink Aviation eyes additional Africa routes

Economy
Safarilink Aviation eyes additional Africa routesThursday, September 5, 2019 22:00
Kenyan airline Safarilink Aviation has signalled its intention to widen footprint in the heavily controlled African airspace after it joined the continental industry lobby.
The African Airlines Association (Afraa) says it has welcomed the Kenyan carrier alongside three others.
They include Air Djibouti, which is a national flag carrier, Air Senegal (national carrier) and the recently revived Uganda National Airlines.
Afraa said it was working with African States to reduce airline costs, increase revenues, and address skills gaps.
Afraa secretary-general Abdérahmane Berthé said the lobby will help new entrants to navigate high operational costs in Africa and poor intra-region connectivity.
Currently, the air transport market in Africa has 6.2 million jobs. Over the next 20 years it is forecast to grow at 5.9 percent year-on-year.
