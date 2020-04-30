Economy Senate seeks quarantine costs subsidy for households

The Senate has asked the government to subsidise the cost of quarantine to protect Kenyans from financial burden during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government-approved quarantine centres have been charging between Sh2,000 and Sh10,000 per person daily, which is beyond the reach for most individuals amid the economic slowdown.

Senate’s seven-member Ad Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Situation said reducing the cost would protect ordinary citizens from blowing their already strained budgets.

“The Ministry of Health, Council of Governors and county governments should institute measures to subsidise the costs of quarantine to protect ordinary citizens from catastrophic expenditure,” said the committee chaired by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

This comes amid reports that several individuals had been compelled to extend stay at the facilities after being unable to clear their bills upon completing 14 days at the facilities.

The high cost has pushed some of the Kenyans held at the facilities to turn to saccos for loans to clear the bills.

The government has approved an estimated 106 quarantine centres in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi.

The Kenya School of Government, Kenya Medical Training College and Kenyatta University are the most affordable quarantine centres at Sh2,140 ($20) on full board basis.

By yesterday, Kenya confirmed 396 cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths, with the government imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew and ban on public gatherings to combat the spread of the disease.

The House committee, which held most of its meetings virtually was set up to oversight actions and measures taken by the national and county governments in addressing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.