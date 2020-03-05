Economy Senate summons Kinoti and Haji over Manduku debacle

DPP Noordin Haji (left) and DCI director George Kinoti. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji will next Thursday appear before Parliament following their differences that led to the release of Kenya Ports Authority managing director Daniel Manduku who was facing graft charges.

Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights chairman Samson Cheragei said Thursday the two should appear before the House next week and explain the simmering differences that are now feared will hit the purge against corruption.

On Tuesday, officers from Mr Kinoti’s and Mr Haji’s offices clashed in court leading to the release of the KPA boss who had been arrested alongside Kenya Revenue Authority commissioner of customs and border control Kevin Safari over the illegal award of construction tenders.