Economy Sonko wants three judges out of his High Court case

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now wants three judges disqualified from hearing a petition he has filed challenging a ruling barring him from accessing the county offices.

In an urgent application filed before the anti-corruption division of the High Court, Mr Sonko through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui said Justices Mumbi Ngugi and Grace Ngenye have pronounced themselves in a similar matter.

This was after barring Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his Samburu counterpart, Moses Lenulkulal, from accessing the county offices.

He added that Justice John Onyiego was hearing another petition he had filed earlier, challenging his prosecution. And according to him, the judges would be biased against him.

In the main case, Mr Sonko has faulted the decision to bar him from accessing his office, arguing that the decision was akin to ousting him from office. He also wants the court to issue an order, barring Speaker of the County Assembly from assuming his office, pending the determination of the case.

