State set to recruit interns on monthly pay of Sh25,000

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will next month start the hiring of interns that will be paid Sh25,000 monthly.

Commission chairman Stephen Kirogo told the National Assembly Committee on National Cohesion that the PSC is drafting a policy to guide the recruitment.

The PSC targets to hire 3,000 interns who are expected to be posted to various stations by mid-September.

“We start the recruitment in August and qualified individuals will be required to apply directly to the commission,” said Mr Kirogo.

Parliament revised the PSC budget for the year starting July to include a Sh1 billion allocation to facilitate the hiring of interns.

This is an opportunity for thousands of fresh graduates to gain experience and earn in a country where unemployment rate stands at 40 percent. Fresh graduates are generally viewed as lacking specialised market skills and experience to perform tasks, reducing their chances of getting direct employment after studies.

Employers in Kenya have complained of poor quality graduates who do not meet the needs of the job market, prompting them to spend millions of shillings on on-the-job training.

“The advert we are preparing will focus on all 290 constituencies and our plan is to recruit at least 30 interns per constituency,” Mr Kirogo told the committee chaired by Maina Kamanda on Friday.

Hiring of the interns is expected to ease a job crsis in the civil service where 60,000 workers will have retired in the three years to June 2020.

The interns would have an effect of easing the pain bloated wage bill in replacing some of retiring workers.

The number of formal jobs generated by the economy fell to a six-year low last year, worsening the plight of school leavers.