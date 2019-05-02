Economy Swazuri cash bail cut to Sh7m

Former National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri got a reprieve Thursday after the High Court reviewed his bail terms downwards.

Prof Swazuri will now be required to deposit a cash bail of Sh7 million or a bond of Sh15 million to secure his release.

Trial magistrate Lawrence Mugambi had earlier ordered him to deposit a cash bail of Sh12 million or bond of Sh30 million.

Although she reviewed the terms downwards, Justice Mumbi Ngugi rejected claims that magistrate Mugambi erred in law while issuing the bail terms.