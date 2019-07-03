Economy
Tanzanian gets life, Kenyans 41 years for Garissa attackWednesday, July 3, 2019 21:45
A Nairobi court Wednesday handed a life sentence to a Tanzanian and 41 years jail term to two Kenyans recently convicted over the Garissa University terrorist attack four years ago.
Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi announced the verdict after reviewing a probation report which guided him in slapping the Tanzanian with the harsher sentence.
Mr Rashid Charles Mberesero intended to join the Al- Shabaab once he is released, according to the report.
A bag belonging to him was later found with a letter written at the back of a black notebook in which he had described himself as a commander willing to fight for Jihad for Allah’s favour and that he was waiting on Allah’s grace.
His fellow convicts Mohamed Mr Ali Abdikar and Hassan Aden Hassan will concurrently serve 15 years each in jail for the offence of conspiracy to commit a terrorism act and 25 years for committing a terrorism act.
After completing the two sentences in jail, they are to serve another 20 years for the third offence of being a member of a terrorist group.
The three have already spent four years in remand.
Mr Andayi said the April 2, 2015 attack which killed 148 people was meant to claim as many lives as possible and in the most gruesome manner.
“Lives lost were innocent, vulnerable, helpless and hopeless, they were gathered together and herded to their slaughterhouse,” he said.
Before the sentencing, prosecution asked the court to give a 60 the trio 60 years jail term so as to set an example as well as bring justice to the lives of those who met their deaths through premeditated and planned actions of the accused persons.
