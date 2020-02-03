Economy Tobiko bans planting of eucalyptus, cyprus trees around water bodies

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has banned the planting of eucalyptus, cyprus and other exotic trees on riparian land in effort to boost water flow in all its catchment areas.

Mr Tobiko said such trees consume a lot of water adding the State preferred indigenous varieties. He was speaking in Molo, during this year's World Wetlands Day celebrations after he lead the locals in planting more than 5,000 bamboo and indigenous trees.

He ordered Kenya Forest Services (KFS) and other agencies in his ministry to start the process of uprooting all Eucalyptus, and other exotic trees planted surrounding the Enapuiyapui swamp “with immediate effect.”

“KFS planted Eucalyptus and other trees here. Scientists claim that a single tree consumes about 100 litres of water a day, surpassing water consumed by an elephant. A simple arithmetic will make you understand how much water is lost here because of the trees you planted here,” said the CS.

“First thing is for KFS in conjunction with the ministry to make sure that all the Eucalyptus trees around this swamp are removed immediately,” he said.

Mr Tobiko said he was aware that the National Environment Management Authority had a similar programme with counties sensitising Kenyans to remove such trees from their rivers and streams and that the government must lead with example.