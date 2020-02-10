Economy Tourism agency, KWS clash on Koroga Festival site

Tourism industry players have opposed plans to host the 29th edition of the Koroga Festival inside Hell’s Gate National Park barely a few weeks after Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) approved it.

Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) chairman Mohamed Hersi said in a letter to KWS that the event scheduled for Friday in Naivasha should be relocated to “a more suitable and environmental friendly venue”.

KWS a few weeks ago gave the organisers of the music festival the green light saying the park had sites designated for hosting such events.

“The intended Koroga Festival and other similar events that pull large human activities in this habitat raise sustainability concerns and uneasiness among the tourism and conservation stakeholders,” said Mr Hersi.

KWS in December said it had confirmed the event would have minimal disturbance on the park's ecosystem.

Unlike other wildlife-based national parks, KWS said in a statement, Hell’s Gate is an activity-based conservation and recreation facility renowned for cycling, rock-climbing, horse riding, camping, walking, sight-seeing, and event hosting.