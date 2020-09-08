Economy Uhuru picks acting Political Parties Registrar for appointment

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Anne Nderitu for appointment as the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP).

Ms Nderitu, who has been in the position in an acting capacity since 2018, was picked from a list of 10 applicants.

Mr Kenyatta forwarded the nominee's name to Parliament for vetting and approval before she can be formally appointed to replace Ms Lucy Ndung’u as the RPP.

Ms Ndungu’s term came to an end in August 2018. She was moved to the Commission on Administrative Justice as a commissioner.

“Honourable members, pursuant to the provision of the Standing order 45 , I hereby refer this message together with the curriculum vitae of the nominees to the department committee on Justice and Legal Affairs to undertake the necessary approval hearing,” said Speaker of the National Assembly Justine Muturi Tuesday.

The President also recommended the appointment of Mr Ali Abdullahi Surraw, Ms Florence Tabu Birya and Mr Makorre Wilson Mohochi for appointment for the position of assistant Registrar of Political parties.

The three will deputise the RPP in the areas of registration, regulatory, monitoring and investigating and supervising political parties to ensure compliance with the law.

“The committee is advised to expeditiously proceed to notify the nominees and the public, commence the approval hearing in good time, and table its report on or before September 24 to enable the House consider the matter within statutory timelines” said Mr Muturi.