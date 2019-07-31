Economy Waititu remains in custody, wife freed on Sh4 million bail

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Wednesday struggled to secure his release following corruption charges in a day the court ruled it will hear the county chief’s application for lighter bail terms on Friday.

Justice John Onyiego directed the lawyers representing Mr Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and the rest of the accused persons to serve the application to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ahead of the hearing.

Lawyer John Swaka Wednesday evening had secured the release of Ms Ndung’u from Lang’ata Women Prison after posting the Sh4 million cash bail.

By 7.40pm, Mr Waititu had not secured his release, raising the possibility of the Kiambu boss spending his third day in remand.

In the application to be heard Friday, Mr Waititu wants the court to reduce his Sh15 cash bail, arguing it’s excessive.

The Kiambu Governor also wants the court to determine the effect of barring him from accessing his office by chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

While granting them bail, Mr Mugambi directed Mr Waititu, Zacharia Njenga Mbugua and Joyce Ngina Musyoka to deposit Sh15 million in court each, to secure their release. They were granted an alternative bond of Sh30 million.