Economy Wakhungu allowed to see personal doctor in prison

Corruption convict Grace Wakhungu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The High Court has allowed corruption convict Grace Wakhungu to be attended to by her personal doctor at Lang’ata Women Prison pending determination of whether she can be released on bail.

Justice John Onyiego granted a request by Senior Counsel Paul Muite to have the convict seen by doctor Martin Wanyoike since her health has deteriorated while serving time in prison.

Mr Muite said Ms Wakhungu, 80, is suffering from hypertension and athletes’ foot disease. She was convicted alongside Sirisia MP John Waluke for the Sh297 million maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

“Let us not run danger of her passing on at Lang’ata prison,” said Mr Muite.

The court granted the request but said the doctor should visit her at the correctional facility for the health check-up but in consultation with the officer in-charge of medical at the prison.

Ms Wakhungu is serving a 39-year sentence while the MP is serving a 34-year sentence after they were unable to raise a combined fine in excess of Sh2 billion.

Lawyer Elijah Ongoya said the Sirisia MP, who is at Nairobi Remand prison, is suffering from “health hazards” and he needs reasonable social distancing.

He produced medical documents from the correctional facility to demonstrate his argument that the lawmaker needs to be released on bail pending appeal.

“The MP cannot lose the (parliamentary) seat on account of conviction until last opportunity of appeal is exhausted. But he may lose seat on missing eight consecutive sittings,” said Mr Ongoya adding that the people of Sirisia needs representation.