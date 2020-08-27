Economy Sh6.4bn loan for Outer Ring Road upgrade

A section of Outering Road. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has secured a $59 million (Sh6.4 billion) loan to build special lanes for high-capacity buses connecting the Eastern Bypass to Thika superhighway.

The project is expected to restore the glory of Outer Ring Road, initially conceived as a game-changer for the eastern part of Nairobi where a high population density has led to heavy traffic over the years.

More than a year after the road was upgraded and opened for use, traffic jam has worsened between Pipeline Estate and Kariobangi junction, a section interspersed with several pedestrian crossings and passenger picking spots.

There have also been several design afterthoughts including the ongoing construction of a middle road on the space between the two sides of the highway after street lights had been completed at around the Umoja area.

The loan from Korea’s Export-Import Bank will see the start of the project, said National Treasury secretary Ukur Yatani said Thursday. The Outer Ring road to Thika Road section will be remodelled to accommodate support facilities such as boarding stations and footbridges.

advertisement

Five BRT lines are proposed in Nairobi.