Economy Knut calls for reinstatement of sacked teachers in CBC row

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has called on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to reinstate the more than 200 teachers who were sacked or suspended for disrupting Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) training earlier this year.

The union said the affected tutors, some of whom were headteachers and union officials, had a right to oppose the training and the programme.

“The union calls upon TSC to reinstate unconditionally the over 280 teachers who were either interdicted, suspended or sacked over picketing on CBC teacher training programme. Picketing is a constitutional right,” said Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion Tuesday. The teachers were accused of inciting colleagues attending the CBC training, which the Ministry of Education and the TSC had organised, not to participate in the programme.

The teachers were also accused for insubordination for ignoring to attend the training.

The TSC has sacked 42 teachers for failing to attend the training in April and disrupting the event while more than 100 are still suspended.