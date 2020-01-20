Economy Reprieve for Kiama in tussle for top post at University of Nairobi

Leadership wrangles at the University of Nairobi Monday spilled to the courts when Stephen Kiama secured his position as the vice-chancellor for the time being.

In a suit filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Prof Kiama protested against his removal from office by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

While the court granted him a temporary reprieve, Prof Isaac Mbeche’s appointment was consequently put on hold.

“An order do issue to stay Prof Magoha’s decision contained in his letter dated January 17 purporting to revoke Prof Kiama’s appointment as Vice Chancellor of UoN,” said Lady Justice Maureen Onyango.

In filed documents, Prof Kiama claimed that he was duly appointed as VC by a letter dated January 3 to serve for a five year period as from January 6.

He told court that he commenced his duties on January 6 lawfully as per the Universities Act and the university charter.

However, he claimed, that the decision to revoke his appointment is in total disregard of the fact that he was properly appointed.

ABUSE OF POWER

He argued that the move to remove him from office has plunged the institution into total confusion as another person has already been appointed to replace him in acting capacity.

“The decision totally undermines the fact that due legal process and procedure had been followed in his appointment hence accordingly, it is an abuse of power,” said Mr Fred Ngatia, who is representing Prof Kiama. While Prof Kiama was removed from the office of the VC, he was directed to serve as the deputy human resource and administration, an office he held before the new appointment.

Last week, Prof Magoha dissolved the university’s council and revoked Prof Kiama’s appointment.

Prof Magoha, a former VC at the university, reinstated Isaac Mbeche, the deputy VC in charge of finance, planning and development, as the boss in acting capacity, pending appointment of a substantive VC.