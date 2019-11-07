Art Cultural heroes recognised at last on defined criteria

Mashujaa Day celebrations came and went in a single day. But in all the fanfare and recognition of unsung heroes, there was one group that got left out. It was the cultural heroes, men and women who had contributed immensely to our contemporary culture.

Sadly, culture is something like the air you breathe. You take it for granted but life would be difficult and dull without it. But thanks to a project initiated more than six months ago, a Cultural Heroes Campaign got launched last May. The occasion coincided with a ‘World Day for Cultural Diversity’ which was established by UNESCO.

Organised under a British Council programme called ‘Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth,’ the BC collaborated with Mount Kenya University, Book Bunk Trust, African Digital Heritage and Heva Fund.

Together, they selected judges, established criteria for selecting the finalists and conducted a survey, asking a wide range of cultural organisations to pick the Kenyan creatives that they felt fulfilled the criteria and fit into any one of seven specified categories of culture. The judges included Joy Mboya, Kimani Njogu, Kiprop Lagat, Mbugua wa Mungai, Floice Mukabana, Kennedy Mutunda and Thomas Mwiraria. Then, all of this was collated by Gong Communications, an independent organisation that also did its own desk research of Kenyan and international media to add its input into the process.

The categories included were food, fashion, film, music, theatre, visual arts and a special mention category for creatives whose contribution didn’t quite fit into any one of the other seven. And the criteria included everything from creativity, originality, impact both here and beyond Kenya, advocacy, participation in industry and legacy.

The ‘finalists’ were actually named on Mashujaa Day, but only on the social media pages of the British Council, including its website.