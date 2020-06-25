Food & Drinks Stacey’s Special Dish For Dads

Stacey Kwamboka who enjoys home cooking and would take up a career as a professional chef. PHOTO | COURTESY

Father’s Day, and just like all the other holidays during the coronavirus pandemic, was a little different.

This year it took some extra creativity to celebrate dads with stay-at-home friendly activities.

For home chef Stacey Kwamboka, mashed potatoes with crispy buttered fish fillet were the best to make her husband feel appreciated.

Her husband enjoys fish, not as an everyday meal, but eaten on special occasions.

“Father’s Day is special to him but also for me because I get an entire day to spoil him. What better way to do that than to cook the one food I’m sure he’ll enjoy? It is also an affordable meal, plus super-fast to prepare,” she says.

advertisement

Stacey, 23, has been cooking since she was a teenager helping out in her family’s kitchen.

After many years of experimenting with different ingredients, she is now ready to whip up a career as a professional chef.

“If that’s what the future holds for me, it’s safe to say I’m ready. I will also not deny, I love showing off my culinary wizardry to my husband and social media fans,” says Stacey, who posts her cooking videos on Instagram (@mustarddelightz).

She is a customer service representative but prides herself in cooking anything from scratch and is passionate about using seasonings such as paprika, mixed spice, and mixed herbs.

With extra time, thanks to Covid-19, she has started a cake and samosa business.

“We were all used to getting good food from restaurants. With the Covid-19 uncertainties, let us bring the good food home,” she says.

Would she travel for food? I ask. “Yes, I would! I love traveling, I’m big on eating even though my body size says different, and I live for the moments I get when trying out new foods with really good flavours,” she says.

Her most memorable food was served at CJ’s restaurant in Nairobi.

“Their fish fingers with tartar sauce were so good,” she says.

Sharon shares her crispy buttered fish fillet and chocolate chip coconut muffins recipes. She has a weekly segment on Instagram called Muffin Monday where she shares tasty muffin recipes.

stacey’s recipes

Crispy buttered

Fish fillet

INGREDIENTS

• 400g fillet

• ½ cup panko fish fillet

• 1 cup plain flour

• 3tbsp salted butter

• 1 egg, well beaten

• 1tsp paprika and fish masala each

• Salt to taste

METHOD

1. Mix the spices and salt.

2. Mix ½ the spice mixture with the flour, and the other half with the breadcrumbs.

3. Pat dry your fillet with a paper towel, and thinly coat it with the flour.

4. Dip the floured fillet in the egg to fully coat it on all sides.

5. Place the fillet on the breadcrumbs to achieve a crumb coat on the fillet.

6. You can repeat steps 4 and 5 for a thick breadcrumb coating.

7. In a hot grill pan, melt your butter and fry your fish for two minutes on each side.

8.Serve with steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes or rice.

This meal serves two

Chocolate chip

coconut muffins

INGREDIENTS

• 1½ cup flour

• ¾ cup sugar (adjustable to one's taste buds)

• ¼ cup melted butter

• 1 cup buttermilk

• ¼ cup fresh milk

• 2-3 tbsp coconut cream

• 1 large egg

• 1 tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp baking powder

• ¾ cup desiccated coconut

METHOD

1. Preheat your oven to 170°C

2. Sift flour, baking soda, and baking powder together, then add sugar and desiccated coconut, and mix.

3. In a stand mixer set on medium strength, whisk together butter, coconut cream, buttermilk, milk, and the egg in that order.

4. Combine dry ingredients and wet ingredients, and beat until just mixed.

5. Using a spatula or wooden cooking stick, fold in the chocolate chips

TIP: To prevent your chips from sinking, toss them in plain flour. Make sure they are fully coated.

6. Pour into coated baking tins and bake for 25 minutes at 170°C.