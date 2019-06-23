Personal Finance Beat self-doubt to achieve aspirations

Lightweight results require less time and effort and likely very little involvement of others to be realised. FILE PHOTO | NMG

An elephant and a dog became pregnant at the same time. Three months down the line, the dog gave birth to six puppies. Six months later the dog was pregnant again, and nine months on it gave birth to another dozen puppies. The pattern continued...

On the eighteenth month the dog asked the elephant: "Are you sure that you are pregnant? We became pregnant on the same date, I have given birth three times to a dozen puppies and they are now grown to become big dogs, yet you are still pregnant. What’s going on?”.

The elephant replied: “There is something I want you to understand. What I am carrying is not a puppy. It is an elephant. I only give birth to one in two years. When my baby hits the ground, the earth feels it. When my baby crosses the road, human beings stop and watch in awe and admiration, what I am carrying in me draws attention. What I'm carrying is mighty and great."

There are those of us who, like the dog, will experience quick returns within fairly short and even seemingly impressive turn-around times from the work that they do. It is a folly to compare ourselves to them. Their quick returns may very well be testament to their capabilities. We would however serve us well to bear in mind that their speedy achievements also have to do with the impact, or lack impact thereof, of those attainments.

Lightweight results require less time and effort and likely very little involvement of others to be realised. It is therefore not necessarily impressive that they would be reached at repeatedly within a given period.

We each have unique processes for the execution of our various endeavours. Our every move is impacted by our personality, socialisation, education, experience, exposure, networks and influence over others and situations.

We place particular demands on each of these facets of our activities which consequently impacts on how time it takes before we can receive all of them to enable us orchestrate them in the sequence that best suits our delivery designs in each endeavour.

What we have got to understand is that while we may carry out similar functions, our life paths, destinations and ultimate impact on the world are certainly dissimilar.

If you are yet to actualise your aspirations, I say; do not despair no matter how many others around you have registered some measure of achievement. Keep at yours with dedication in the knowledge that yours will come to magnificently be, when it arrives at its term.