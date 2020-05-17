Personal Finance Muster inner strength to tap into your full potential

Confidence and authority are gifts you are privileged to receive when you have earned them. FILE PHOTO | NMG

We are living in a time when we naturally ask ourselves whether it is really worth it. We realise now, more than ever, that we are social beings. We need other people around us to remain in greater touch with who we are, individually. We realise the effort involved in growing to be a person who is not needy of others, to be a joyous and self-assured achiever.

While I can appreciate others may deem it as bordering on arrogance, most people are attracted to confidence in a person. People who are calm, exude strength and authority even in the face of seemingly hopeless and uncertain situations attract others like moths to a candle. Neediness is generally repelling, however justified it may be at any given time. If you’ve been broke or scared at any one time and remember how the handful of friends and relatives who still answered when you called, you know exactly what I mean

Mustering a superior position of strength and authority is no mean feat. It is not something you wave a magic wand and get. No one can bestow it on you and you certainly cannot demand it from others - it is not something anyone can give to you however generous they are. It is a lifelong lesson in self-control in private and professional leadership.

Confidence and authority are gifts you are privileged to receive when you have earned them. You do that by being consistent. Consistency is not measured by days, weeks, months or a few years. It is about embodying confidence, strength and authority as a default system of operating. You become the personification of a rare calibre of personal power when you master this.

No matter how many times you fail, no matter how many times you get rejected, you muster your inner strength, hone your resilience and show up yet again, offering what you are here to do. It is a sure way of establishing your worth and the value that you bring to the world in advance. There is no real secret about it. The more clarity you have, the more certain your positive results. This is the reason I focus on engaging with you every week. I consistently refresh your awareness of the inherent power that you possess and the unique purpose that you are here to fulfill.

advertisement

I consistently remind you of your unending intelligence. The inaudible, invisible and intangible side of you, that you hardly engage because you probably do not understand it, have never seen, and therefore do not acknowledge, build or strengthen. I am here to consistently help you figure out how you take that unseen part of you and get it out into the world where it can benefit others consistently enough to inspire them to reward you for it. Such purpose makes many things seem less important than they used to be. The real benefit of this level of clarity is that it deletes neediness by shutting off your need for other people's acknowledgement of you.

So yes, however much you may wonder, this is to consistently remind you to continue doing that which you do everyday that is in line with the achievement of your purpose. And should you ever wonder about it's importance again; yes, it is worth it. Not because anyone acknowledges you but because you deem it worthwhile based on what you’re here to accomplish.