Society Snow and Indiza grab top slots in Safari Tour

EABL Marketing and Innovation Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill, with Dismas Indiza (left) and Greg Snow when he awarded them Sh3.2 million for their excellent performance through the Safari Tour. PHOTO | COURTESY

With the second season of the now established Safari Tour nearing its business end, the Kenyan duo of Greg Snow and Dismas Indiza have continued to dominate, winning six of the last nine events between them.

Snow was victorious at the first event held at the Nyali Golf and Country Club in August. He, however, suffered poor form through to the end of 2019 returning to the winners circle last month with three back to back victories at Thika Greens, Muthaiga Golf Club and at Sigona Golf Club bringing his season tally to four victories.

Indiza was slow off the blocks and he first tasted victory at the fifth event of the season when he won the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort Open in November 2019. During the Uganda Open, played at the same venue, Indiza narrowly failed to defend his title having made some unforced errors through his fourth and final round.

The November event, at Lake Victoria Serena, presented the Mumias Golf Club veteran with an opportunity to make amends and emerge victorious. Indiza claimed his second victory of the season at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha.

For their efforts through the season, Snow and Indiza have been awarded Sh3.2 million by Kenya Breweries Ltd through their Johnnie Walker brand.

Making the announcement, the East African Breweries Limited Marketing and Innovation Director Graham Villiers-Tuthill, expressed his delight in working with the two golfers, describing them as a perfect fit for the brand.

“We are extremely delighted to be associated with both Greg Snow and Dismas Indiza. Their continued professionalism and excellence on the course speak to their continued determination to be the best they can be and this fits perfectly within our brand ethos and objectives,” he said.

“Our association with the two golfers was as a result of their consistency and dedication to the sport; and, for us, it was a no-brainer that we wanted to support them as they prepare for the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship 2020.”

As the Safari Tour heads to Kampala for 10th and second last event of the season, Snow leads the Tour ranking with 350, Indiza is second with 347.1 points.

Simon Ngige is third with 346.9 points, Erick Ooko is third with 317.3 points and Riz Charania is fifth with 264.1 points. Neither Ngige, Ooko or Charania have been victorious this season.

The list of top eight players, who automatically qualify for the 2020 Magical Kenya Open includes - David Wakhu, Kopan Timbe and Tony Omuli. Omuli was the winner of the Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg of the Tour.

Commenting on the ranking, Snow said he was determined to finish the season on top. “My goal is to win the Safari Tour Order of Merit, a feat I accomplished in the first season,” he said.

“I am aware the Indiza is hot on my heels but I am confident that my performance in Uganda and at Karen for the final event of the season will keep me at the top of the ranking.”

Next week, the Safari Tour heads to the Uganda Golf Club for the Kitante Open from the 12th to 15th of February 2020. The final event of the season will be held at the Karen Country Club from February 22-26, 2020.