Capital Markets Bourse, Riara varsity in training deal

Nairobi Securities Exchange CEO Geoffrey Odundo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) will develop Riara University’s financial-based curriculum under a partnership signed Monday.

The deal is part of Riara’s mission to enhance quality of financial literacy and education among the youth.

Moreover, NSE will provide courses for instructors, technical and eLearning support services for students.

Speaking after signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo said the partnership will see graduates equipped with requisite knowledge and skills in capital markets and NSE products and services. “We need to bridge the gap between theory and practice. This MoU will assist us enhance the level of knowledge of the students making them market-ready,” Mr Odundo said.

Robert Gateru, Riara University vice-chancellor, said the signing of the MoU is in line with the university’s commitment to ensure all students understand market dynamics.

