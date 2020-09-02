advertisement
KEVIN ROTICH
    Logistics firm Sendy has partnered with Insurance For All (IFA) agency to provide its drivers and their families health insurance covers for as little as Sh81 daily.
    Under the cover dubbed AfyaPoa, drivers' premiums will be deducted directly from their Sendy apps. It will be underwritten by the Sanlam Insurance Company.
Sendy offers Sh81 daily driver insurance cover

Thursday, September 3, 2020 1:55
FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Under the cover dubbed AfyaPoa, drivers’ premiums will be deducted directly from their Sendy apps. It will be underwritten by the Sanlam Insurance Company.

Speaking during the launch, IFA chief of operations Ambrose Nyangao said it would cover inpatient, outpatient and maternity health services in tier two and three private health centres.

For outpatient services, customers will enjoy cover of up to Sh200,000 per annum.

Some of the benefits that patients will enjoy include Covid-19 coverage, home visits and dial in consultations, chronic disease management, free nutrition advice, family planning, free wellness check-ups upon registration and access to the AfyaPoa app.

Sendy Merchant Business Unit country manager said the cover is a timely, accessible and affordable solution that will enable their partners to get back on their feet quicker in the event of illness and be less exposed to erosion of their earnings.

