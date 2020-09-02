Capital Markets Sendy offers Sh81 daily driver insurance cover

Logistics firm Sendy has partnered with Insurance For All (IFA) agency to provide its drivers and their families health insurance covers for as little as Sh81 daily.

Under the cover dubbed AfyaPoa, drivers’ premiums will be deducted directly from their Sendy apps. It will be underwritten by the Sanlam Insurance Company.

Speaking during the launch, IFA chief of operations Ambrose Nyangao said it would cover inpatient, outpatient and maternity health services in tier two and three private health centres.

For outpatient services, customers will enjoy cover of up to Sh200,000 per annum.

Some of the benefits that patients will enjoy include Covid-19 coverage, home visits and dial in consultations, chronic disease management, free nutrition advice, family planning, free wellness check-ups upon registration and access to the AfyaPoa app.

