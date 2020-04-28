Capital Markets UK magazine ranks SIB top new hedge fund manager

Standard Investment Bank (SIB) has been ranked the top new hedge fund management company in Kenya by UK-based magazine, which also feted several other Kenyan brands.

The award by Global Banking & Finance was by virtue of SIB being the only company in Kenya that grants investors exposure into the global markets through its MansaX product.

MansaX is a global multi-asset strategy fund that uses complex portfolio allocation techniques to optimise returns while also hedging on capital exposure.

SIB is the first and so far the only Capital Markets Authority-regulated online forex trading money manager, having received regulatory clearance in December 2018.

The Global Banking & Finance Awards, now in its 10th year, also feted Nairobi Securities Exchange as the securities exchange brand of the year while Sterling Capital Ltd was awarded as the best investment bank in Kenya.

The awards track and recognise innovations in the global financial sector, including banking, corporate finance, Islamic finance, asset management, and inward investment.