Commodities Horticulture earnings hit Sh72bn, defying Covid-19

A worker at a farm in Naivasha prepares flowers for export. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Earnings from horticulture exports grew Sh7 billion in the first five months of the year, helped by high demand for vegetables and fruits, defying the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the global market where Kenya sells the bulk of its produce.

Data from the Directorate of Horticulture indicates that the earnings rose to Sh72 billion between January and May from Sh65 billion the same period in 2019, an 11 percent increase.

Fruits registered higher growth compared to vegetables and flowers, lifted mainly by increased demand and volume of avocado.

Fruits earnings nearly doubled to hit Sh11 billion in the review period from Sh6 billion in corresponding first five months of 2019, while vegetables recorded a Sh400 million jump from Sh10.1 billion last year to Sh10.5 billion this year.

Flower earnings were up by Sh2.1 billion to record Sh51.1 billion, a 4.2 percent rise.

“We have been supplying to few countries at a relatively higher price, which lifted the earnings in the last five months as compared with the previous period,” said Benjamin Tito, head of the directorate.

At Sh11 billion in five months to May, earnings from fruits are just Sh2 billion short of surpassing what was recorded in a full year in 2019.

The increase in value defied the restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19, which saw many countries, especially in Europe, which is the country’s main market, impose lockdown leading to the cancellation of most of the orders.

Mr Tito said higher earnings were occasioned by enhanced demand and good prices that Kenya’s produce fetched in the world market.

The impressive performance was registered against a backdrop of a decline in volumes, which was 12 percent down compared with the previous season.

Industry data from the directorate indicates that the volumes dropped from 136 million kilogrammes in the review period from 156 million in the corresponding period in 2019.