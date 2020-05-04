Commodities MasterCard and techie to host small companies on platform

Small and medium businesses have received a boost after digital payments company DPO Group partnered with MasterCard to launch a free-of-charge e-commerce platform.

Supermarkets, food stores, pharmacies and other essential service providers will “own” branded webpages on DP Store platform where buyers log in to shop and pay via mobile phone money or pay-cards.

DPO Group chief executive Eran Feinstein said the platform enhances visibility for small and medium enterprises fuelling growth for African economies, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic that has discouraged crowding within malls and markets.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is not only a human tragedy but continues to adversely impact on national economies forcing companies everywhere to make changes to their businesses," he said.

MasterCard East Africa business head Adam Jones said shopping online and using cashless modes to settle payments supports ongoing efforts to curb new infections while enabling SMEs to continue operating.

"We are leveraging on our network, insights, technology and partnerships – like this one with DPO – to deliver the resources small business owners need now to help them sustain their business and quickly adapt to a new way of serving the ever-changing customer needs through ecommerce," he said.