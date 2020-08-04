Commodities Munya appeals order stopping tea reforms

The Ministry of Agriculture has appealed the move by Kenya Tea and Development Agency (KTDA) to challenge the appointment of a steering committee to oversee reforms in the sector.

KTDA moved to court to compel Cabinet Secretary (CS) Peter Munya to revoke the gazette notice validating the appointment of the team.

Mr Munya said that as much as they respect the court ruling on the issue, the government has appealed that decision, which he said is aimed at delaying the much-needed reforms .

“We are appealing the decision by KTDA to challenge the appointment of the team to oversee reforms in the sector,” said Mr Munya.

KTDA rejected an eight-member team that was appointed by Mr Munya to advise the government on the reforms that can help to streamline the tea sector in the country.

The agency argued that the CS, without any statutory and legal mandate, went ahead and formulated the National Steering Committee on implementation of tea reforms in Kenya and assigned specific roles to the committee members.

Mr Munya said whereas the court stopped the team from starting its task, the process of implementation of the recently released Tea Regulations 2020 will be effected as planned.

“Implementation of the reforms outlined in the regulations is going on, this has not been stopped by the court,” Mr Munya said.

The team comprises tea broker Jacob Kamau Kihiu as the committee chair, Irungu Nyakera, Magerer Lang’at, Fredrick Muthuri Muriithi and John Kamau as members.