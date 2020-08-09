Commodities Sh8.3bn funding to boost food security

The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced Sh8.34 billion in funding to support Kenya's food security and expand a cash-transfer programme from July to December 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced Sh8.34 billion in funding to support Kenya's food security and expand a cash-transfer programme from July to December 2020.

The programme, which was rolled out in June, targets more than a quarter million Nairobi’s slum residents hit by the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the initiative, WFP has disbursed Sh420.89 million under the cash-transfer plan with each family receiving Sh4,000 monthly.

“This support will continue for three months and will contribute to 50 per cent of the minimum food basket,” the WFP said, adding that 702,000 people had benefited from the fund at the end of June.

In Kenya, WFP works closely with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Ministry of Devolution and the ASALs (Arid and Semi-Arid Lands), the National Aids and STI Control Programme under the Ministry of Health, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the Communications Authority of Kenya.

advertisement

The transfers are aligned to the government’s Inua Jamii programme that targets more than a million vulnerable individuals. In April, the Ministry of Labour announced that it had disbursed Sh8.8 billion to cover January, February and March.

“WFP plans to scale this up to reach 70,500 families affected by loss of income and livelihoods due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” WFP said.

The fund will also be used in the management of acute malnutrition among 2,500 children under five, pregnant lactating women, and elderly in 123-facilities in Nairobi’s informal settlements. Refugees in Dadaab, Kakuma and Kalobeyei will also get food assistance in collaboration with the United Nation High Commission for Refugees.